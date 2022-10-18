Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Irene Agbontaen

by
Tuesday, Oct 18th 2022 at 2:52PM

Irene Agbontaen is the founder of lifestyle platform TTYA, which, as well as being a fashion brand, offers a podcast that profiles people of colour in the creative industries. Guests have included FKA Twigs, model and designer Leomie Anderson, model Neelam Gill and broadcaster and DJ Julie Adenuga. As a creative consultant, Agbontaen has worked with brands including Browns, Google/YouTube, Apple and Clarks, as well as with Skepta, Burna Boy and Wizkid. Earlier this year, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022