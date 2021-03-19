Each month, Music Week and Girls I Rate ask the most influential and successful women across the music and creative industries to share their top 5 career lessons. Here, Wizkid manager Jada Pollock offers her best advice...

British-American music manager Jada Pollock started out her career as a visual merchandiser for Gucci Mens before starting her own concierge company, EnvyLifestyle, that catered to Premier League footballers. After partnering with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, Pollock expanded her business into Jada Styles. ...