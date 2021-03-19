Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Jada Pollock

George Garner

by George Garner
Friday, Mar 19th 2021 at 7:02AM

Each month, Music Week and Girls I Rate ask the most influential and successful women across the music and creative industries to share their top 5 career lessons. Here, Wizkid manager Jada Pollock offers her best advice...

British-American music manager Jada Pollock started out her career as a visual merchandiser for Gucci Mens before starting her own concierge company, EnvyLifestyle, that catered to Premier League footballers. After partnering with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, Pollock expanded her business into Jada Styles. ...

