Since studying music industry management and marketing at Buckinghamshire University, Jin Jin has been an active songwriter for David Guetta, Jess Glynne, Raye, Jennifer Lopez & Maluma, Little Mix, Yebba, Paloma Faith, and Craig David, among others. She is also a senior A&R executive for Parlophone Records, and was nominated and elected to the prestigious Ivors Board of Directors – a position that has given her the chance toadvocate for diversity on a public platform. And if ...