Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Jodeci Chin

Jodeci Chin presents the Saturday breakfast show weekly on Reprezent Radio, and currently works as junior manager of music and talent at Vevo UK. Previously, she worked for companies such as MTV and Link Up TV, before being scouted to work in artist management. Building additional experience in artist relations and PR, Chin worked across campaigns for Nike, JD and BBC Radio 1 before joining Vevo, where she has booked artists including Zara Larsson, Young T & Bugsey, Stefflon Don, BackRoad Gee, Shaybo and more. Here, she shares her top tips for making it in the industry...

1. Connect the dots

“As clichéd as it sounds, working in music was always my dream job. The more people I came across, the more I realised there was no blueprint. It’s a fast-paced industry with thousands of applicants going for any given role. But don’t let this deter you. For every ‘No’ or unsuccessful application, you have the opportunity to enhance your skills, whether through work experience, internships, side hustles, or a part-time role. Look at your ideal role and the skill set you need for it. Continue to stay active and build up your profile. You will be surprised to see what opportunities arise: I got scouted to work in management off the back of my radio show on Reprezent.”

2. Be the person you want ?to work with

“There’s so much value in building genuine relationships. Whether it’s a colleague or contact, be the person you want to work with. Be reliable, personable and honest about what you can deliver. A lot of opportunities and jobs are given on reputation. I’ve been fortunate to get roles and opportunities through word of mouth. Always put your best foot forward.”

3. Understand your value

“There’s so much power in individuality, especially when you’re passionate about music and know your field. Whether you’re in a job or building a brand, remember that no one thinks exactly like you. So we all have USPs, specialties and skills we can offer. So learn what your USP is and become a pro at it. From discovering new trends to searching for new artists, think of initiatives that can set you or your company ahead of the curve. My aim with every role is to be impactful and add value. It’s natural to have those moments of self-doubt, but don’t dim your light with ‘what ifs’!”

4. Think on your feet

“It would be incredible if everything went to plan. But in an industry where everything is fast-paced and shifting, you have to be able to be agile in every circumstance, from timelines changing, to dealing with talent circumstances. It’s important to find a balance between reading the room and creating a solution. When working on projects, focus on building transparent and comfortable relationships, so if things don’t go to plan, you’re able to work effectively together when creating a solution.”

5. Find your balance

“Working in music is great, but there are some hectic periods. It’s easy to create an unbalanced lifestyle when you’re doing something you love. But it’s so important to check on your wellbeing and mental health. There’s a big culture around non-stop work. However, you can still be amazing at your job, without running yourself into the ground. To keep balanced, I use apps like Trello and Airtable and write a to-do list every week. But I also take personal moments to spend time with my loved ones, listen to a sermon to stay uplifted and do my weekly radio show at Reprezent. It’s all about balance and creating the best method for you.”