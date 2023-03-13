Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Kamille

Monday, Mar 13th 2023 at 6:10PM

As one of the biggest hitmakers in the world right now, Camille Purcell – aka Kamille – needs no introduction. But we’ll give you one anyway. The Grammy and BRIT Award-winning songwriter and artist has been behind huge songs such as Dua Lipa’s Cool, Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex and Mabel’s Don't Call Me Up, and has worked with many more global stars. In 2019, meanwhile, she also won Music Week’s Women In Music Awards Music ...

