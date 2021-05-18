Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - London The Plug (London Mars)

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, May 18th 2021 at 12:46PM

Each month, Music Week and Girls I Rate ask the most influential and successful women across the music and creative industries to share their top 5 career lessons. Here, Pull Up On The Plug tour manager, London The Plug, offers her best advice...

Thanks to her relentless work ethic, London The Plug – real name London Mars – has created a big black book of major brands and artists across the music and fashion worlds, both in the UK and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021