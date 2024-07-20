Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Mel Rudder

by MusicWeek Staff
Saturday, Jul 20th 2024 at 12:00PM

Radio plugger Mel Rudder started her career on the street team for Atlantic’s East West Records in 2000, before becoming head of the London street team whilst at university. Upon graduating, Rudder worked in club promotions for Warner Music, and later moved to Atlantic’s national promotions department where she managed the specialist radio and TV strategies for campaigns. After 15 years, Rudder founded her own company, Three Thirty Music, radio plugging and consulting for artists domestically and internationally. ...

