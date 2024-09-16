Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Nadya Persaud

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Sep 16th 2024 at 7:00AM

Having started her career at Luti Media, working with artists such as Little Mix, Drake and Zayn Malik, Nadya Persaud has since taken on various roles including executive producer, music video director’s agent and creative director. She co-founded her own company, Creativs Label, with Tony Longe in 2019, which has worked on videos featuring artists including Headie One, Enny, Tion Wayne, Aitch, Unknown T, Ms Banks and many, many more. This year, she produced the live ...

