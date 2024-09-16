Having started her career at Luti Media, working with artists such as Little Mix, Drake and Zayn Malik, Nadya Persaud has since taken on various roles including executive producer, music video director’s agent and creative director. She co-founded her own company, Creativs Label, with Tony Longe in 2019, which has worked on videos featuring artists including Headie One, Enny, Tion Wayne, Aitch, Unknown T, Ms Banks and many, many more. This year, she produced the live ...