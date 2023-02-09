Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Parris OH

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Feb 9th 2023 at 1:26PM

As TikTok’s artist partnerships manager, Parris OH helps artists gain exposure on the platform, working with stars such as Dreya Mac, Cat Burns, ArrDee, Tion Wayne and Digga D. As well as heading up TikTok’s #Rap discovery tag launch, in 2022 they were behind the first UK rap Live show, Oi TikTok, featuring artists like Potter Payper and Ms Banks. With nearly 15 years of experience, Parris OH has worked both independently and for major record ...

