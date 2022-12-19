Portia Clarke is head of marketing at Motown Records UK, overseeing a roster of UK and international artists including P Diddy, Tiana Major9, Babyface, Nemzzz and many more. Previously, Clarke was the first person to hold the position of international marketing, Black music (genre lead) at Warner Music Group in the UK, exporting artists such as Ghetts, Tion Wayne, Russ Millions, Pa Salieu and Kojey Radical. Previously, Clarke spent over a decade consulting for the likes of ...