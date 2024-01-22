Ray Blk has been making huge waves since releasing her breakout mixtape, Havisham, in 2015, two years later becoming the New Artist winner at Music Week’s Women In Music Awards and the first unsigned winner of BBC’s Sound Of poll. The Nigerian-born, South London-based artist has released two EPs, the first featuring Stormzy, SG Lewis and Wretch 32, and a critically acclaimed debut album, 2021’s Access Denied. Blk has been featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, toured with Nicki ...