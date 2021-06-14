Each month, Music Week and Girls I Rate ask the most influential and successful women across the music and creative industries to share their top 5 career lessons...

Safiya Lambie-Knight, lead, artists & label partnerships at Spotify, is one of the UK’s most influential figures in Black music. With over a decade of experience, she started her career at West One Music, moving to Lucid, then Vevo, before joining Spotify three years ago. A genre specialist and lead in the artist ...