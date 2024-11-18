As an entrepreneur and talent manager, Sairah Pinnock is best known for her integral role in guiding her sister and global star Leigh-Anne in her journey from Little Mix to solo success. For the past four years, Pinnock has managed Leigh-Anne in partnership with Tap Management. In 2020, she and Leigh-Anne also co-founded The Black Fund, a charity dedicated to empowering Black communities by providing funding and resources for grassroots initiatives. Prior to working in the music industry, Pinnock ...