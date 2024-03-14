A hugely experienced creative executive and a Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour inductee, Shauni Caballero is the senior director of creative at Sony Music Publishing. She launched her music industry career in 2017 as the founder of The Go 2 Agency – a music publishing, neighbouring rights and consultancy company – and joined SMP as a frontline A&R in 2022, the same year she was named one of Complex’s 15 Black British Music Execs Shaking The ...