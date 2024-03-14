Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Shauni Caballero

Miranda Bardsley

by Miranda Bardsley
Thursday, Mar 14th 2024 at 12:33PM

A hugely experienced creative executive and a Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour inductee, Shauni Caballero is the senior director of creative at Sony Music Publishing. She launched her music industry career in 2017 as the founder of The Go 2 Agency – a music publishing, neighbouring rights and consultancy company – and joined SMP as a frontline A&R in 2022, the same year she was named one of Complex’s 15 Black British Music Execs Shaking The ...

