A renowned DJ and broadcaster, Shayna Marie hosts the Capital Xtra Breakfast Show nationwide every Monday to Friday, alongside her weekly Friday night DJ mix shows. She started her career volunteering on community radio, and now has a well-established spot on a national station where she has interviewed the likes of Doja Cat, Penn Badgley, Michael B Jordan and Kehlani. As a DJ, Marie has also played for top names including Megan Thee Stallion, Wretch 32, Popcaan, ...