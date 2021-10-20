Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Sheniece Charway

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Oct 20th 2021 at 4:34PM

 

Since joining the company in 2019, YouTube Music’s artist relations manager Sheniece Charway has played a huge role in the growth of Black music on the platform, working on activations including a Skepta live Q&A and much more besides. Charway assisted in orchestrating the first ever virtual MOBOs and GRM Rated Awards and helped curate YouTube Music’s first Excellence Brunch, which celebrated the best of Black British culture in music. An ambassador for PRS’ Power Up campaign, Charway is ...

