Alongside a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ slot and work as an A&R/marketing executive at Parlophone, Sian Anderson has founded her own record label, Saint Music, and is a freelance journalist. She has juggled all of this on top of becoming a mother and maintaining her steadfast commitment to investing in the next generation by running the youth mentoring programme Nexxt Step and launching the safe-space platform for women Girls Talk. Her first steps in the music industry were as ...