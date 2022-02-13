Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Sian Anderson

by MusicWeek Staff
Sunday, Feb 13th 2022 at 1:06PM

Alongside a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ slot and work as an A&R/marketing executive at Parlophone, Sian Anderson has founded her own record label, Saint Music, and is a freelance journalist. She has juggled all of this on top of becoming a mother and maintaining her steadfast commitment to investing in the next generation by running the youth mentoring programme Nexxt Step and launching the safe-space platform for women Girls Talk. Her first steps in the music industry were as ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022