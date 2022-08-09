Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Siobhan Bell

by
Tuesday, Aug 9th 2022 at 5:21PM

London-born DJ and producer Siobhan Bell began her career as a resident DJ for the East London collective Work It. She had a brief stint as an intern in A&R for Atlantic Records, and then began DJing her own Cherryade night in London, going on to establish herself as an industry tastemaker with a knack for breaking new artists. She has since played at the likes of Glastonbury and Wireless and toured alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Wizkid. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022