London-born DJ and producer Siobhan Bell began her career as a resident DJ for the East London collective Work It. She had a brief stint as an intern in A&R for Atlantic Records, and then began DJing her own Cherryade night in London, going on to establish herself as an industry tastemaker with a knack for breaking new artists. She has since played at the likes of Glastonbury and Wireless and toured alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Wizkid. ...