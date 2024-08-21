Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Taponeswa Mavunga

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Aug 21st 2024 at 4:01PM

Taponeswa Mavunga began her two-decade long career as a receptionist at Warner Music UK. Working her way up, she landed in publicity, first at East West and then Atlantic Records. Over 12 years, she worked with both international and domestic talent, spearheading award-winning campaigns for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Missy Elliott and Jay-Z. In 2014, she moved to South Africa as head of talent and music for Viacom Africa and, in 2016, returned to the UK ...

