Hailing from South Jersey, Tiffany Red is an artist and activist who has established herself as a key figure in the industry. She has written songs for stars including Jason Derulo, Cassie and Zendaya, worked on Jennifer Hudson’s Grammy-winning self-titled album in 2008 and has released her own projects including 2022’s EP, In My Head. In July 2020, Red launched The 100 Percenters, an organisation supporting creatives, particularly those from diverse and marginalised communities. Red has garnered support from ...