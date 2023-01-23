Vaniece Jno-Baptiste has quietly been behind some incredibly high profile campaigns in recent years, working on everything from the Vogue-approved launch party for Dua Lipa’s second drop with Puma, to JD x Puma’s latest Mayze Stack campaign with Sha Simone, Amaria BB & Bellah and Gorillaz x G-Shock. Throughout her career, she’s collaborated with Kojey Radical, Wstrn, Foals, Tion Wayne and Charli XCX, plus brands like Vivienne Westwood, Huawei and 1800 Tequila. In her current role ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now