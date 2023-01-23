Vaniece Jno-Baptiste has quietly been behind some incredibly high profile campaigns in recent years, working on everything from the Vogue-approved launch party for Dua Lipa’s second drop with Puma, to JD x Puma’s latest Mayze Stack campaign with Sha Simone, Amaria BB & Bellah and Gorillaz x G-Shock. Throughout her career, she’s collaborated with Kojey Radical, Wstrn, Foals, Tion Wayne and Charli XCX, plus brands like Vivienne Westwood, Huawei and 1800 Tequila. In her current role ...