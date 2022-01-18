Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Zeze Millz

by
Tuesday, Jan 18th 2022 at 3:23PM

Zeze Millz has become a go-to name for interviewing the biggest stars in the world of entertainment, carving out a niche for social commentary with her YouTube talk show The Zeze Millz Show. She also co-hosts the popular +44 Amazon podcast with Sideman, and most recently co-hosted the topical panel show Unapologetic with DJ Yinka Bokinni for Channel 4’s Black To Front Project – a show that delved into subjects that affect the Black community from an unfiltered point of view. Here, she ...

