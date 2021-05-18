MelodyVR snapped up an iconic name with its eye-popping acquisition of Napster last year. Shedding new light on the $70 million deal in this extensive one-to-one, Napster Group CEO Anthony Matchett details how they plan on changing the way people experience music…

WORDS: James Hanley PHOTOS: Thomas Green

There was a time, not so long ago, when the record business considered Napster to be public enemy number one.

The notorious file-sharing site shook the music world to its core around ...