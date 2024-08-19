Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

National Park: Radio 2 festival to 'bring life back to catalogue'

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Aug 19th 2024 at 4:36PM

BBC Radio 2 bosses have spoken about the power of the station’s festival across multiple platforms.

Radio 2 In The Park, their flagship annual live music event, takes place at Moor Park in Preston from September 6-8 as the festival season ends.

As well as headliners Pet Shop Boys and Sting, the line-up includes Manic Street Preachers, Craig David, Sugababes, Pixie Lott, Gabrielle, Shaznay Lewis, Travis and Snow Patrol.

The 35,000-capacity event marks the festival’s second year outside the capital ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024