BBC Radio 2 bosses have spoken about the power of the station’s festival across multiple platforms.

Radio 2 In The Park, their flagship annual live music event, takes place at Moor Park in Preston from September 6-8 as the festival season ends.

As well as headliners Pet Shop Boys and Sting, the line-up includes Manic Street Preachers, Craig David, Sugababes, Pixie Lott, Gabrielle, Shaznay Lewis, Travis and Snow Patrol.

The 35,000-capacity event marks the festival’s second year outside the capital ...