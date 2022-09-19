Originally founded in Lagos as a magazine in 2016, Native has gone on to define music and culture in Nigeria and beyond. The brand already stages an annual festival and now, thanks to a landmark partnership with Def Jam Recordings, it has its own label. Here, Music Week meets co-founders Seni ‘Chubbz’ Saraki and Teni ‘Teezee’ Zaccheaus, COO Sholz Fagbemi and Def Jam president Tunji Balogun to discuss their grand plans for Native Records, the next wave of African ...