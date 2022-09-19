Your site will load in 16 seconds
Native Language: Native talk their new JV with Def Jam, NativeLand festival and representing African talent

by
Monday, Sep 19th 2022 at 2:53PM

Originally founded in Lagos as a magazine in 2016, Native has gone on to define music and culture in Nigeria and beyond. The brand already stages an annual festival and now, thanks to a landmark partnership with Def Jam Recordings, it has its own label. Here, Music Week meets co-founders Seni ‘Chubbz’ Saraki and Teni ‘Teezee’ Zaccheaus, COO Sholz Fagbemi and Def Jam president Tunji Balogun to discuss their grand plans for Native Records, the next wave of African ...

