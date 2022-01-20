At the age of 20, Darkoo’s ideas are already helping to reshape the future of Afrobeats, as her genre-blending songs take flight around the world. As 2022 kicks into gear, the Nigerian-born artist, joined by Atlantic Records and her management team, tells Music Week about the passion, character and ambition that fuel her music...

WORDS: Colleen Harris

"There’s a season for everything,” says Atlantic’s rising Afrobeats star Darkoo, who is acutely feeling the pressure to deliver on the hype surrounding ...