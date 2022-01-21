Your site will load in 16 seconds
New For '22: Mimi Webb's blueprint for a modern pop breakthrough

by
Friday, Jan 21st 2022 at 7:00AM

Staking a claim as one of UK pop music’s biggest TikTok success stories, Mimi Webb’s path into the music industry has been anything but conventional. Here, alongside RCA and her management team, the future star traces her journey so far, talks viral success and explains why singing in restaurants is never a bad thing for an aspiring pop sensation...

WORDS: Anna Fielding
PHOTOS: Frank Fieber

Mimi Webb is driving. She’s on her way to work on her debut album, heading ...

