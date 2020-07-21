Where there’s a threat, there’s usually an opportunity. And with the touring business caught up in the midst of the biggest crisis in its history, the need for fresh ideas has become more pressing than ever.

Thankfully, innovation has not been in short supply. Livestreaming was one of the few early beneficiaries of the concert shutdown in the spring, while Travis Scott’s in-game gig on Fortnite was watched live by 12.3 million viewers according to developer Epic Games. More recently, ...