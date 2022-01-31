RCA president David Dollimore has told Music Week that he aims to break acts internationally in 2022.

It follows a strong year for both RCA’s domestic and international artists, such as The Kid Laroi, Little Mix, Lil Nas X, Mimi Webb and Bring Me The Horizon.

Dollimore recently marked his fifth anniversary in charge at RCA, which he joined from Ministry Of Sound soon after the Sony acquisition in 2016.

Stacey Tang moved over from Columbia in 2018 as MD ...