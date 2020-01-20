When Music Week meets Celeste, she’s in the eye of the storm. Emerging from a cab into the cold greyness of a winter’s afternoon, the singer and her entourage crack jokes and laugh, manouvering wheelie suitcases full of clothes and gifts into our photo shoot. They’ve arrived from a central London hotel and, going by their stories of the presents that kept arriving for team Celeste, it’s a wonder they were able to escape at all.

You see, today is ...