The new CEO pledges that the industry can still be “the success story of the 2020s” as UK Music's Music By Numbers report shows what economy stands to lose in coronavirus pandemic

The new chief executive of UK Music, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, has unveiled his industry vision to Music Week as the trade body prepares to publish its annual Music By Numbers report.

The final touches were still being put to the report as Music Week went to press, with full results ...