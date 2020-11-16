The new CEO pledges that the industry can still be “the success story of the 2020s” as UK Music's Music By Numbers report shows what economy stands to lose in coronavirus pandemic
The new chief executive of UK Music, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, has unveiled his industry vision to Music Week as the trade body prepares to publish its annual Music By Numbers report.
The final touches were still being put to the report as Music Week went to press, with full results ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now