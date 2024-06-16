Industry figures from the Association of Independent Music (AIM) and Tileyard North in Wakefield have spoken about the “amazing opportunity” to develop the independent sector in the Yorkshire region.

Following the launch of their collaboration earlier this year, AIM will have a dedicated space at Tileyard North, sister organisation to the Tileyard London creative hub in the capital.

“It was a real opportunity for AIM to expand from being a London-based organisation and to set up some roots in ...