Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Northern Soul: NQ's Michael Adex is making waves in Manchester

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Oct 27th 2021 at 4:35PM

Michael Adex is an executive on the rise, and his management, records and publishing business NQ is putting Manchester firmly back on the industry's radar. With the recent opening of its HQ & studio and a Music Week Awards nomination, the manager behind Aitch's rapid rise is on top of the world. Here, he explains why he's never coming down...

When Mancunians do something,” says Michael Adex, “it’s very rarely lost among everything else, it stands out…”

This Mancunian is ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021