NoteWorthy: Breakthrough artists set for 'seismic' Glastonbury effect

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Wednesday, Jun 15th 2022 at 11:51AM

The long-awaited return of Glastonbury next month is set to be a major platform for breakthrough acts.

With the festival taking place for the first time since 2019, labels are set to seize the opportunity for artists who have emerged during the pandemic.

“It’s seismic,” said Toby L, co-founder of Transgressive, which has made an impact with Arlo Parks, 2021 BRITs Breakthrough Artist and Mercury Prize winner for Collapsed In Sunbeams (66,882 sales to date – Official Charts Company).

“Glastonbury ...

