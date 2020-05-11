Now’s mid-tier streaming app is set for international expansion and a vast increase in its catalogue, Music Week can reveal.
The latest edition, Now That’s What I Call Music 105, features Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Rita Ora, Harry Styles and Saint Jhn.
Now 105 was released on the Now Music app ahead of the physical edition for the first time. It signals a greater focus on streaming for the compilation brand in a ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now