Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Ode to Joy: The story of Joy Crookes' breakthrough year

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Dec 21st 2021 at 12:15PM

Back in October, when Joy Crookes’ debut album Skin debuted in the Top 5, it capped the first chapter of the story of an outstanding UK breakthrough. To tell it, the South London singer joins Music Week, alongside Sony Music UK’s Jason Iley, team Insanity and manager Charlie Owen. What follows is a tale of passion, hard work and determination...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

When Joy Crookes left one of the final mastering sessions for her debut album Skin, she ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021