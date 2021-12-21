Back in October, when Joy Crookes’ debut album Skin debuted in the Top 5, it capped the first chapter of the story of an outstanding UK breakthrough. To tell it, the South London singer joins Music Week, alongside Sony Music UK’s Jason Iley, team Insanity and manager Charlie Owen. What follows is a tale of passion, hard work and determination...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

When Joy Crookes left one of the final mastering sessions for her debut album Skin, she ...