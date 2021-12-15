Back in January, Olivia Rodrigo dropped Drivers License, unleashing a single that would resound throughout 2021. Her debut album, Sour, did much the same and the year unfolded as an avalanche of sales, streams and broken records. Now, she ends 2021 an international superstar, with no fewer than seven Grammy nominations. Here, we meet Music Week’s Artist Of The Year – alongside Interscope CEO John Janick, Polydor co-presidents Tom March and Ben Mortimer, producer Dan Nigro, and her team – ...