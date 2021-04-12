As the Black Lives Matter movement continues, the music industry is sharpening its focus on diversity and equality, but no-one is doing so quite like Big Dada. As the cherished indie launches its new era, Music Week meets label heads Victoria Cappelletti and Alex Ives to investigate their plans to bring about seismic change for artists and executives at all levels...

WORDS: Anna Fielding

Earlier this year, Big Dada did something new. The label has always been experimental, filling ...