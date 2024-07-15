In an era of viral success, Elles Bailey represents the true value of slow-burn artist development. Here, we meet the Bristol singer to talk Americana, swapping DIY life for a new label deal and Beyoncé...

The first thing Elles Bailey makes clear is that she’d never trade her musical journey. The singer-songwriter from Bristol has taken the long way round on the way to what promises to be a breakthrough fourth album in Beneath The Neon Glow, out on August ...