Born in Port Elizabeth, Moonchild Sanelly has been paving her way to global domination since her childhood. A tenacious artist driven by her fight to empower women worldwide, she is now gearing up to drop her most raw record yet, Full Moon. Here, the star tells her story, one that is like no other...

WORDS: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

What is wrong with my body?’ was the question Moonchild Sanelly found herself asking in the wake of releasing her 2020 dance anthem ...