Fans worldwide have fallen in love with the sound of Myles Smith since he went viral in 2022. Here, the Luton-born star talks missing school breaks, a surreal morning in Budapest and creating safe havens...

WORDS: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

The past 12 months have been nothing short of a whirlwind for Myles Smith. From his debut release in 2023 to selling out tours across the UK, Europe and North America a year later, the Luton-born singer-songwriter has broken big, and very ...