Thanks to her 2020 viral hit Control, Zoe Wees has attracted global audiences on and offline. Here, the German star talks Therapy, her debut album exploring family, self-love and living with rolandic epilepsy…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

In some ways, Zoe Wees is a truly modern pop star. She has the Gen Z knack for making darkly sad pop music: her 2020 breakthrough single Control wasn’t about the typical subjects of bad relationships or world domination; it was about keeping a ...