Raw Power Management is synonymous with modern rock music, thanks to success stories ranging from Bring Me The Horizon to Bullet For My Valentine. Now, 16 years into its existence, the company has launched Funhouse, a new label JV with EMI. To celebrate, Music Week meets Craig Jennings, Matt Ash and Don Jenkins, plus EMI’s Clive Cawley, to discuss the essence of management and hear their grand plan to push heavy music ever further into the mainstream… ...