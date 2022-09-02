Alan Edwards, founder of the Outside Organisation, spent 35 years as David Bowie’s publicist and now works with the estate. Here, to mark the arrival of the new Moonage Daydream film, he recalls their “intense and exciting” working relationship…

Can you recall your first meeting with David Bowie – what impression did he make?

“It was in 1981 at the Carlton Towers in Chelsea. I had a brief meeting with David and Coco [Schwab, long-term PA]. But my first proper ...