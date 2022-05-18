Last month, Casey Wasserman’s global sports talent agency Wasserman acquired the UK arm of Paradigm, following the 2021 deal for the North American music division and its superstar acts including Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. Here – with help from UK agents James Whitting, Alex Hardee and Tom Schroeder – he outlines his vision for the newly-named Wasserman Music, and reveals the lessons that our industry can learn from the sporting world...
WORDS: ANDRE PAINE ...
