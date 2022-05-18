Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Paradigm shift: Casey Wasserman reveals his global vision following UK acquisition

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Wednesday, May 18th 2022 at 2:01PM

Last month, Casey Wasserman’s global sports talent agency Wasserman acquired the UK arm of Paradigm, following the 2021 deal for the North American music division and its superstar acts including Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. Here – with help from UK agents James Whitting, Alex Hardee and Tom Schroeder – he outlines his vision for the newly-named Wasserman Music, and reveals the lessons that our industry can learn from the sporting world...

WORDS: ANDRE PAINE    ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022