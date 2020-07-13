Partisan’s international GM Jeff Bell has told Music Week that the indie label’s acts can reach a mainstream audience as it pushes ahead with a series of big releases.

Partisan has upcoming albums from breakthrough bands Fontaines DC and Idles. With physical sales rebounding back above 20% of the overall market this month, Bell is confident about high chart placings for both.

“We’re feeling optimistic that there might actually be an indie retail sector when we get through this,” he ...