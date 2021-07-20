The world has changed drastically since Paul Pacifico joined the Association Of Independent Music in 2016. Here, in an extensive one-to-one covering streaming, diversity, Brexit and, of course, the pandemic, AIM’s CEO explains how the indie music scene has kept pace every step of the way...

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

Paul Pacifico took the reins at AIM the same month Donald Trump won the US election. Unlike the 45th president of the United States, however, Pacifico is still in a job. ...