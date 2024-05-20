Potter Payper may have made his name based on his skills as a rapper and lyricist, but his industry aspirations extend far beyond the mic. Here, the 36 The Label founder unveils his plan to build an independent rap superpower and holds court on A&R, deal-making, business pitfalls and more…

WORDS: YEMI ABIADE PHOTOS: Prince Atender/GROUNDWORKS

