Next month, Wizkid celebrates the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Superstar. Since it came out, he’s more than lived up to the billing, bringing Afrobeats to the world, racking up millions of streams and working with icons including Drake and Beyoncé - the latter team-up bagging him a Grammy this year. Here, Music Week meets him, plus managers Jada Pollock and Sunday Are, Columbia and RCA US, to reflect on a decade of greatness…

WORDS: Ben Homewood ...