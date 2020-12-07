Perfect Havoc’s Adam Griffin and Robert Davies have spoken about their ambitions for the label following their success with breakout artist Joel Corry.

The DJ and producer’s run of hits in the past 18 months includes MNEK collaboration Head & Heart (Asylum/Perfect Havoc), which spent six weeks at No.1 (1,088,408 sales – Official Charts Company).

As the independent dance label approaches its fifth anniversary in 2021, the co-founders are planning a celebratory campaign including physical releases.

“We’ve done over ...